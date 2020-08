DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city has a new location and plan for its casino.

The city council approved a new operator Tuesday night, Danville Development, LLC. It’s owned by a developer from New York.

The group plans to build the casino on Eastgate Drive, which is off of Lynch Road on the northwest side of I-74, not far from the original locatino.

The Illinois Gaming Board is expected to hear the new plan at its meeting next month.