New Carle facility expected

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Carle facility is in the works for Tuscola.

The village administrator said it would be set up south of the town’s outlet mall. This new, bigger facility would replace the existing Carle clinic in town. The building is expected to have 16 exam rooms, two treatment rooms and other amenities.

We are excited to provide patients and team members in Tuscola with the best environment possible to receive and provide care. We are at the beginning of the building process and look forward to working with the city and sharing more information as the project progresses Carle Communications staff

There is no word yet on a groundbreaking date.