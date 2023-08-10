CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Looking to add 20 or more years to your life? One U of I researcher might know the way.

Mai Nguyen, a student at the Carle College of Medicine, studied thousands of veterans and their lifestyle choices over eight years.

She said that’s because they already had information about their medical backgrounds. She found these eight factors could help add 23 years to your life:

Be physically active

Don’t smoke

Don’t get addicted to opioids

Don’t binge drink on a regular basis

Eat a healthy diet

Manage stress

Practice good sleep habits

Maintain positive social relationships

She knows it’s important because any of the changes can be done whether you have health care access or not.

“Lifestyle medicine empowers the individual to make changes that impact their health versus having to rely on medications, lab work anything like that,” Nguyen said. “We think that those things are helpful, but if you’re just at home and you want to do something for yourself and be independent and take charge, lifestyle medicine allows you to do that.”

She also said this study found even if you make these changes at the age of 40, you can still prolong your life in middle age.