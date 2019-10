PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Primary Election is March 17, 2020, and there’s a new candidate in the race for State’s Attorney.

Attorney Kelly Griffith announced she is seeking the position. She currently is general counsel for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. She’s also a legal instructor at the U of I Police Training Institute.

Dana Rhoades, who is the current state’s attorney, is running for circuit judge.