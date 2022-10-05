RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — “We’re getting a lot of ancillary businesses and some of those ancillary businesses are Starbucks, Jersey Mikes, Little Caesar’s, Verizon and City Nails are all coming as a part of that complex,” Charles Smith, Mayor of Rantoul said.

Those are just some of the new additions coming to Rantoul.

What used to be the former site of Knight’s Inn is getting upgraded. Construction at the new complex broke ground.

Mayor Charles Smith is happy to see additional growth beyond the sports complex.

“It helps us with supporting our community. It’s bringing additional business from the sports complex and then off the interstate as well,” Smith said.

He says the new businesses will also help those traveling to and from Rantoul.

“We’re generating 7,000 to 10,000 people per weekend here. I think it’s quite a compliment to the people that will be visiting, also to the residents of this community,” Smith said.

Another big driver of the local economy is the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. It has been opened for just over a year and has generated over seven million dollars.

Complex Director, Ryan Reid is happy to see another big push towards economic growth.

“I think when you build some kind of tourism component, that’s going to bring people in, you’re going to see development come a lot quicker,” Reid said.

He is hopeful that more restaurants and facilities will help generate a bigger turnout at the sports complex.

“Now that we have new business coming in, there’s going to be a lot more people that are excited to sign up for tournaments to be here through the weekend,” Reid said.

Mayor Charles Smith says the project is expected to be completed next May.