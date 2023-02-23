CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Some new spots to shop are coming to Champaign-Urbana.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its grand opening Wednesday, next to Kohl’s in Champaign. WCIA caught up with district manager Michael Chance, who says he’s grateful for the support they’ve received from the city.

The store brought dozens of jobs and we asked why they chose Champaign.

“It feels good. It’s a college town, so it’s a great market,” Chance said. “We’ve done some research. It’s a great area to get into. This is our fifth store in Illinois and we’ll continue to expand in this area.”

Over in Urbana, the old “Save-a-Lot” building on Broadway Avenue will soon be home to a Korean grocery store called H Mart. The city says it’ll be the first Illinois location outside of the Chicago area. It’s scheduled to open by the end of the year.