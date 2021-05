CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Burlington’s Champaign location is now open for business.

The store opened on May 7. It is located along Prospect Avenue, near Target.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Champaign, providing employment opportunities and offering the community great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held early Friday morning.