New building officially open

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony happened earlier this afternoon in Champaign County. The doors officially opened at a new building at the University of Illinois. The Siebel Center for Design had its grand opening this afternoon.

The building was informally opened in August, but they got to have the celebration today. The groundbreaking happened back in 2018, but with the pandemic, construction was delayed. Now, they are excited to have the building officially open.

“We at Siebel Center for Design have been waiting for this day for a really long time,” Lisa Bralts, Siebel Center for Design, said. “Of course, everything delayed by Covid by about a year. So, instead of opening in October 2020, we’re opening in October 2021.”

The ceremony today had several speakers including the Chancellor, Director of the Siebel Center for Design, and more.

They said the building is open to all students, not just those in graphic design. They encourage any student to come do their work at the building.