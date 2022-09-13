CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign.

The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive.

The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine students. Right now, they have 60 students with a goal of eventually enrolling 160.

The building doesn’t look like your typical school. It has an open layout and it’s part of what school leaders said sets them apart. Their goal is to inspire students to think critically and communicate effectively.

24 of them have graduated and all of them have moved onto college.

“We’re just thrilled to have more space,” said Board President Sarah Laufenberg. “In our original location, it was really an open flow of classroom areas, where now the faculty aren’t having to try to talk over each other.”

She said this school is an example of what can happen when you start from scratch. She attributed the success of Academy High to the research they did when they were putting it together and what they’ve learned so far.

Laufenberg added that unlike their old building, the school owns this space and because of the location, they’re able to safely practice extracurriculars outside. Students can also walk safely to lunch with a number of restaurants nearby.

Applications for the next school year open on Oct. 1.