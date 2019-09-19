New building for charity

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Those donations have gone a lot farther than normal. A charity in Macon County will soon be calling a new building home. Through donations, Northeast Community Fund in Decatur will be moving a street over into a bigger building.

A building campaign was started 3 years ago to make it possible for the Northeast Community Fund to build without taking on any debt. The charity services around 2,000 families every month, through a food bank, clothing bank, and financial counseling.

They say their current space is cramped and makes it difficult for the people who work and volunteer in the building.

Northeast Community Fund is funded through private donations. Now it’s also through donations they’re able to build.

“It’s very heartwarming to know there are people who care. Decatur is one of the most generous communities I’ve ever been apart of. This building campaign and the support we receive really are evidence of that,” Ed Bacon.

The new building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will open on October 7th.

The charity director says the biggest change will be more parking. They’ll have their own parking lot making it easier for people to drop off donations or come volunteer.

Northeast Community Fund will be celebrating 50 years of service with an open house in their new building on October 6th from 2 pm- 5 pm.