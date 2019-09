MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)-- More than 200 people showed up to show off their skills on the court to help people in need. Meet the person behind it all, Nathan Stabler, a little boy with big dreams. "It changed me because I had no idea how innocent an 8 year old boy's dream can be and how impactful it can become," said Wendy Stabler. Nathan Sabler is raising money for the homeless in Champaign County to help them afford the essentials. "Like toys and food and water or something like that," said Nathan Stabler.

He is a part of Leaders for Life. As a member of the group, he had to do a community event. He told his parents what he had in mind, so they combined everything he loves to help the homeless. "Sports is my life and my friends and my family," said Nathan Stabler. "It tuggged at my heart that people didn't have an address," said Stabler. "I had no idea that my 8 year old child actually noticed people in the community who were going through challenges in their lives," said Wendy Stabler.