New bug named after Lady Gaga

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You could say a new bug discovered by University of Illinois entomologists was born this way.

The bug is called Kaikaia Gaga — and it got its name from graduate student Brendan Morris, who discovered it.

The bug belongs to the treehopper family, a species known for flamboyant and diverse appearances. It was those factors — plus a love for Lady Gaga — that went into naming the entomologists’ new find.

“One of the things that’s kind of fun about our line of work is being able to name a new species or a new genus,” said Chris Dietrich, a UI faculty member who worked with Morris to publicize the find. “You can pretty much use whatever name you want, as long as it’s not something offensive. So if you look at a lot of the recent new bugs that have been named, a lot of them have been named after famous people.

“Some people consider it an insult to have a bug named after them. We’re hoping that Lady Gaga will actually be flattered a little bit. …We’ll see if it gets her attention or not.”

The find represents a new genus of the treehopper species.

Dietrich said that next steps include Morris — as part of his dissertation — creating a dataset that will help inform an analysis of how this particular bug evolved over time.

“We think this particular group originated in the New World, so Central America, possibly the Caribbean, and then they dispersed out into other parts of the world,” Dietrich said. “But in order to be sure of that, we have to do this more rigorous analysis where we use different kinds of data to try to basically build an evolutionary tree to find out how the different species are related to each other.”