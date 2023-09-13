URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crystal Lake Park in Urbana has two new bridges nearing completion.

Both are pedestrian bridges that connect trails over water. One of them is part of a rehab project and the other is being installed by Urbana’s Sanitary Department.

Park district officials said the bridges should be finished sometime next month.

“I mean, I think it’s phenomenal. We’ve had a lot of improvements in Crystal Lake Park over the last few years,” said Andy Rousseau with the Urbana Park District. “Hopefully people have been able to notice that when they visit, and this just continues to add to those improvements.”

Rousseau said both bridges match the new overall look of the park.

The Broadway bridge will connect a trail that circles the entire area. The bridge in the interior of the park will cover new pipes and span over Crystal Lake.