VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove Fire and Rescue has a new boat to help them with water rescues.

The old boat was much heavier and made it difficult for fire crews to maneuver around homes and buildings in flooding situations. This new one costs $1,298 and will hold around 6 people. It also weighs about 180 pounds, as opposed to the roughly 1,200 pounds the old boat weighed. The lighter weight will make it easy for crews to navigate around sand piles in the river.