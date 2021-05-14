New board president for YMCA

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Family YMCA has announced Niki Fenderson as Decatur Family YMCA’s Board President.

Niki Fenderson is a Decatur native with 3 wonderful children and a granddaughter. She has been

involved in education for over 20 years and is currently the principal at Robertson Charter

School.

“Strong volunteer leadership is essential to the Y’s success in beginning a mission-centered

nonprofit,” says YMCA CEO, Dominic Santomassimo. “We are excited to announce Niki as our

new Board Chair. Her experience and dedication in serving youth and families will help to

continue to strengthen the Y and help us expand our impact in the areas of youth development,

healthy living, and social responsibility. We look forward to Niki’s leadership and her vision for

our YMCA.”

She is a graduate of MacArthur High School and Richland Community College. She also

attended Millikin University and received a degree in Human Services with a minor in Business

Administration.

She later realized that her passion was in educating youth and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in English with a minor in Elementary Education from UIS. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Eastern Illinois University.

Niki served on the Big Brother Big Sister Board for 2 years and has been on the YMCA Board

since 2017. She is committed to the positive development of our youth and serving her local

community. She also enjoys encouraging women to know their worth, empowering them to

walk in their purpose, and inspiring them to grow in their relationship with God.