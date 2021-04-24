New Black-Owned Beauty Salon Opens in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The pandemic has made it tough for many entrepreneurs trying to start their business. On Saturday in Champaign, one beauty salon did just that.

Studio V.I.P., owned and operated by Lagena Saddler, combined with seven other beauty businesses to open the Studio V.I.P. Beauty Bar. Their studio is located upstairs at Westgate Mall, near the corner of Church and Mattis street. Saddler said she wants the store to become a one-stop shop for all beauty needs.

Their services include body contouring, teeth whitening, a sauna and spa, micro-shading, camouflaging stretch marks, hair care, eye lashes makeup, and more. To learn more about the salon, you can check out their Facebook page.