SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois freelancers may have a new law requiring them to receive their payment in a quicker fashion.

A bill that passed both chambers of the General Assembly would require freelance workers to receive their contracted amount of payment from their employers in a timely manner. If the contracting entity doesn’t pay, the worker may file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor.

If the contract doesn’t specify when a freelance worker will get paid for their work, contractors would have to get paid no later than 30 days after finishing the job. Contracting employers would also not be allowed to offer less compensation in exchange for a quicker payment.

Advocates for the bill argue freelancers don’t have the resources to litigate payments and often have to accept late or no payments.

“Freelance workers deserve the same dignity other workers receive, including being offered the basic respect of timely compensation for their labor,” Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago) said. “This measure would ensure all workers are paid what they are owed quickly so they can support themselves and their loved ones.”

The AFL-CIO also supports the bill. They argue it could make a big difference to a large amount of the state’s workforce.

“39% of the workforce in 2022 was identified as freelance workers,” Frances Orenic, the legislative director for the Illinois AFL-CIO, said. “And of that 74% of those freelance workers at some point or another had said that they were paid late or not paid in the full amount. That’s a huge chunk of the population that would be impacted by this legislation.”

The bill is now waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed, the bill would go into effect July 1, 2024.