CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A new proposal at the capitol could provide thousands of people with disabilities the services they need. And many of them have been waiting on those services for years.

That’s because the state only picks a handful of people every year to get money. The list is so long that Sen. Paul Faraci has introduced a bill to speed things along for those waiting.

If you visit the McNabb house, you’ll hear the sound of puzzle pieces clicking, It’s Stewart McNabb hard at work.

Puzzles can be complex, just like autism.

“When he was 17 months old he could say all of his animal sounds, he could say cock-a-doodle-doo better at 17 months than he can now at 32,” said Nancy McNabb, Stewart’s mother.

The McNabb’s noticed their son’s disabilities early on. They say in the 90’s most people didn’t know what autism was. So, it was years before Stewart was diagnosed.

“We were the ones pushing it more than the medical community,” said Stewart’s dad.

From ages three to 16 they spent over 6 figures on after-school tutoring and extra developmental care.

“When you are the parent of an autistic or disabled child you pretty much do whatever you can to try to help the child,” said Stewart’s dad.

When Stewart was 14, his parents got an email from the state about a program called Puns, which stands for Prioritization for Urgency of Need for Services. It gave him access to help he couldn’t get before. But not everyone has been as lucky.

“Currently there between 14-15,000 people on the waiting list,” said Sen. Paul Faraci.

Sen. Faraci says that is far too many people, and hopes his new bill will change that. It would require the department of human services to get people off of the waiting list over a period of time.

“We need to step up, we need to take this seriously and provide resources in every way possible to help these families,” said Faraci.

The McNabb’s say being selected changed Stewart’s life. He gets to go to the developmental services center in Champaign for 6 hours a day.

“He just loves it, he loves going and it’s really the high point of his daily life,” said Stewart’s dad.

It wouldn’t be possible without PUNS, an important puzzle piece in Stewart’s life.

Faraci says the bill is in honor of the late Sen. Scott Bennett who was a champion for those with special needs. He expects this plan to cost $26 million. He says the money would come from the general revenue fund.

Gov. Pritzker’s proposed budget would increase developmental disability funding by $200 million, but the governor’s proposal does not designate any of that money for the PUNS list directly.