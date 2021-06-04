New bill allows Illinoians to get a free drink for vaccination, bar owners not sure who’s paying

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill will allow Illinoians to get one free alcoholic drink with proof of vaccinations.

However, owners at Fuzzy’s Bar in Danville say they don’t know the details behind the bill.

They say they’re willing to help, but they’re not sure how the plan works.

“Whatever we can do to help get people vaccinated,” said Sandra Meeker, the owner of Fuzzy’s Bar. “I just find it odd that they’re willing to give beer away for a COVID shot because not everybody drinks beer and not everybody wants to even come to a bar to get beer.”

Owners say they hope they will receive vouchers for free drinks from the organizers of the bill.