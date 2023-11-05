SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that a 36-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 54 Friday morning.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Elizabeth Fernandez of New Berlin. Fernandez was involved in a single vehicle accident. Emergency medical services transported her to the emergency room at Springfield Memorial Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

Hospital staff pronounced Fernandez dead at 11:48 a.m. The Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday morning. They and the Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the accident.