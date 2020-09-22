New Berlin School District reaches settlement agreement with teacher’s union

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher’s union is celebrating a legal victory.

The New Berlin School District reached a settlement agreement with members just last week. Last year, the union took a no-confidence vote in Superintendent Adam Ehrman.

After that, union leaders said the board and Ehrman retaliated. Union President Joe Kindred was fired. He had been a 15-year employee and basketball coach.

The Illinois Education Association filed an unfair labor practice. On Monday, the school board voted unanimously on a settlement agreement with Kindred. The details of that agreement have not been disclosed.