TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola has a new business in town to help people look their best.

The city now has a local barbershop. The new shop is located at the Jarman Plaza. Barber Jason Burris is excited to share his passion of cutting hair with the Tuscola community.

He said the city hasn’t had a barbershop in the past couple years. It’s been a slow start to the year, Burris said, but he hopes business picks up.

“It should be good for the community, and [for] any small or mid-sized town like these, there’s no sense not having a barber in town,” Burris said. “Like I said, we’re getting established, and it should be a boom for everybody in the neighborhood.”

Burris has been a barber for more than 20 years, including his time working at Andy’s in Champaign.