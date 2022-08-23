DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville is preparing to teach the next generation of barbers, bringing the first barber school to East Central Illinois.

It’s a new program with the Danville Area Community College. The only other barber schools in the state are in Peoria and Chicago.

Terry Gouard, the lead instructor, has been cutting hair since he was 14. He started barber school in Peoria only 10 days after graduating high school. He said he saw a need to add more schools and always wanted to be an instructor.

Besides learning how to cut hair, students will learn about hair textures, bacteriology, the history of barbering, and even chemistry.

“It’s not just cutting hair,” he said. “You’re gonna be learning to become a professional, how to talk to people, how to manage your money, just learning all kinds of textures of hair.”



He said it will be a lot of work, but it will be worth it.

“They can learn as much as they can, so when they leave, they’re not going to the shop and not knowing how to do anything. They’re ready for the real world,” Gouard said.

There will be about 15 people in the year-long program. The students also have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree with DACC.

The class will meet Monday through Thursday from 8am-4pm. Gouard said they will also offer a night class from 5pm-8pm.

The program will start this January. Students will meet in a newly leased space at the Village Mall for classroom instruction and hands-on learning in a lab.