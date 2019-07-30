New bar in the works

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — Judy’s Kitchen isn’t the only spot on the downtown strip with construction happening.

That’s because a brand new bar is in the works.

It might not look like much now, but its owners says by the time it’s done, it should be a place where you can come out, enjoy some drinks, listen to music…and have a good time.

It will be called “The Depot,” named after the depot that used to be across the street from it.

It will feature a rustic, industrial theme.

“Most people in the town are pretty excited, I feel like. A lot of good feedback from people. We started a Facebook page, and lots of followers on there so far,” said owner Mark Kaufman.

Kaufman is doing most of the work himself, while juggling a full-time job and caring for a two-year-old.

But, he’s chasing his dream as fast as he can.

His goal is to open the bar sometime in August.