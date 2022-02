CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A new autism treatment center opens today at 2301 W Bradley Avenue in Champaign.

Lighthouse Autism Center offers applied behavior analysis therapy for children who are on the spectrum. This treatment includes customized plans to fit each child’s needs. They say they can enroll more than 20 kids and create 40 new jobs.

Lighthouse has several locations in Indiana and Michigan – but this is their first center in Illinois.