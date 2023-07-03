SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new phone area code is just days away from making its debut in Central and Southern Illinois.

The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Friday that it had approved the implementation of the new area code 730 to overlay the existing area code 618 region. The new code will start to be assigned in this region on Friday, July 7.

All or part of 37 counties, including Effingham County, are a part of the region. Customers in the region may be assigned area code 730 when they request a new service or an additional line. ICC officials said 730 will coexist with 618 everywhere in the region.

ICCC officials said that customers should know the following about the area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change

The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay

What is a local call now will remain a local call

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long-distance calls

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (three-digit area code plus seven-digit telephone number) and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, and customers, officials said.

Officials said customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment and other types of equipment recognize the new 730 area code as a valid one and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers.

They said some examples include, but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless and cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors and other similar equipment.

Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

More information about the new area code by contacting a local telephone service provider or online.