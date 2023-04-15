LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum announced a new archeology lecture series beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum’s Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown.

Officials said Illinois State University anthropology professor Dr. Logan Miller will present Noble-Wieting: A 14th Century Village on the Mississippian Frontier during the lecture series. They said the 13th through 15th centuries A.D. in what is Illinois was a time of change involving population movements, shifting social networks, cooperation, conflict, and the creation of new communities.

The Noble-Wieting cultural site, a six-acre circular village overlooking Kickapoo Creek in McLean County was initially occupied in this period. Officials said the Noble-Wieting reveals a great deal about how these larger processes played out on a local scale through the lives of people who lived in the village.

The museum said Miller’s presentation summarizes the past seven years of research at Noble-Wieting, including the results of a geophysical survey, small-scale excavation, radiocarbon dating, and analysis of material remains to highlight the unique features of this community.

“We are excited for Dr. Miller to join us and share his knowledge with the public about the Noble-Wieting site,” said Logan Pappenfort, curator of anthropology at Dickson Mounds Museum.

The museum’s archaeology lecture series is scheduled at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month. Registration is not required.

Dickson Mounds Museum is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

More information about the museum can be found here.