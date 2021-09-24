New apartment complex forming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Research Park in Champaign will soon be home to a new residential development. The U of I Board Trustees approved the plan this week.

The complex will be near Gerty and First Street in Champaign. It will include apartments and townhouse rentals, a clubhouse, pool, dog park and space for retail stores and restaurants. The Executive Director of the U of I Research Park says they are excited to start construction.

“The University of Illinois land is a great opportunity for us to create a unique location for professionals that work at the University and work at the Research Park to be able to be right here on University land and living on campus,” Laura Frerichs, Executive Director of U of I Research Park, said.

They plan to start building next year and end by spring of 2024.