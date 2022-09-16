Photo courtesy of the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA’s Facebook page

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture.

The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it is Champaign’s first open event for El Grito.

El Grito, or the Cry of Dolores, happens on the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day. The President of Mexico recites the independence cry and rings the same bell Hidalgo used in 1810 to proclaim people’s freedom. Hidalgo is a revolutionary leader of Mexico’s Independence War.

“It is our goal to showcase and highlight Mexico’s true and only Independence Day to our diverse community while allowing our Latin community and guests to celebrate its heritage and culture,” NAWC officials said.

People can enjoy live music, arts and crafts vendors and traditional folkorico dance. Maize will provide authentic Mexican cuisine, drink and libations. The culmination will be the traditional El Grito at 10 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click HERE.