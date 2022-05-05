URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “If you cast your eyes upwards to the rooftop helipad of Carle Foundation Hospital or overheard when you hear the roar of the rotor blades, you might catch a glimpse of the newest aircraft in the fleet,” AirLife officials stated.

A twin engine EC145 was recently put into service at the AirLife base in Urbana.

Officials said the addition will allow for more versatility in AirLife operations, adding room to take additional equipment and provide urgent medical needs for patients.