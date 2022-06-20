CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some parents have been anxiously waiting for a COVID vaccine for young kids.

Courtney Malcolms son is almost two. She said they barely went anywhere for at least the first year of his life and were very strict about who could visit with him.

Since COVID vaccines have been made widely available, she said she was asking his pediatrician constantly if they knew when a vaccine for children his age would be ready.

Now, she won’t have to wait much longer.

The CDC announced the decision over the weekend. Children between six months old and five years old can start getting the vaccine.

Millions of doses are now being shipped to doctors, hospitals and clinics nationwide.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting. I mean, obviously,+ before he was even born I’ve been waiting for this moment. So, it’s pretty big and I’m super excited to be able to give him this level of protection,” she said.

We reached out to several health departments in Central Illinois. Many said they are seeing a lot of interest from parents, and they hope to have appointments available sometime this week.