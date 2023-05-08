CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Champaign County high schools will begin next school year with new leaders. Monday, two assistant principals were approved to lead Centennial High School. At Urbana High School, families met with three new administrators.

Monday’s Champaign School Board meeting was the first since Centennial’s principal resigned. On April 28, the district announced Scott Savage resigned and wouldn’t be returning to the building.

The announcement came 10 days after a video was captured showing Savage grabbing a student, swinging around, and going out of frame. Parents said they were shocked when it started circulating online.

The district has stopped answering questions about the video, but said they’ll announce plans for selecting the next principal soon. In the meantime, Liza Thomas is serving as interim principal. Monday, the board made two other administrative appointments, including current Dean of Students Cessily Thomas. She’ll be taking over the role of assistant principal and summer school principal.

“It kind-of sucks you in. I’m sure all of the other Centennial teachers can say, we have probably quit every single year but there’s just something about Centennial that keeps you coming back and we love it so much. I’m so excited to continue my journey there,” Cessily Thomas said during the meeting.

The school board also voted to allow current Assistant Principal Chaim McGuire to continue serving in that role. He started back in February.

WCIA-3 asked the district’s chief communications officer, Stacey Moore, how they’re working to prevent more turnover in the future and ensure the next administrators are an appropriate fit. Moore said: “As you saw tonight, the hires at Centennial were internal. We do not have further comment at this time.”

Over at Urbana High School, families and students had an opportunity to meet with three new administrators of their own Monday night.

In February, the school board voted to remove Taren Nance as principal and re-assign two other administrators, but didn’t give any details. Jesse Guzman has since been hired to take over as principal after working at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign. He says his number one goal is to make sure all students are college and career ready.

“We’re going to set high expectations, have a great welcoming culture and climate for everybody, and from there that’s going to be our foundation to really taking off here,” Guzman said.

Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns also came from Jefferson Middle School and accepted positions as assistant principals. All three start on July 1.