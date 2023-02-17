SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved of the 861 area code.

Starting Feb. 24, new phone numbers in west central Illinois can be assigned to the 861 area code, instead of 309.

The 309 area code covers 19 counties, and cities like Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, and Macomb and the Quad cities.

Current phone numbers, as well as the price of a call and what is considered a local call, will not change.

Officials remind people to give their full ten-digit phone number to others, and make sure all ten-digits are on email signatures, advertisements, and other materials.