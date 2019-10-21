SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to central Illinois.

The new 447 area code will “overlay” the existing 217 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region.

The first prefix in the new area code will not be introduced until after March 29, 2021.

The 217 area code covers 36 counties in Illinois and includes communities such as Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Decatur, Danville, Quincy, and Rantoul.

The 217 area code is one of the original, eighty-six area codes in the United States, assigned by Bell Laboratories in 1947. It has not undergone any substantive changes to its boundaries nor its dialing patterns since 1951.

