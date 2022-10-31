CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge.

One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims knew their offenders.

The latest crimes have some students changing how they move around campus.

“Right now, I’m just feeling pretty nervous about walking around by myself. I like to make sure that I have somebody with me. I think that’s pretty important, especially for girls,” said U of I student Samantha Barajas.

Another student, Arrion Brown, shared what she does if alone.

“If I have to walk alone, I like to wear brighter colors. Just so like I can be easily seen if anything is going on. Like if I yell for help, people can see me. Because when it’s dark out here, it’s really dark,” said Brown.

Other students had tips like sharing their location with trusted friends.