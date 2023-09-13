NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Neoga’s Assistant Fire Chief and EMS coordinator is accused of kicking a child at a park, but the fire protection district is not placing him on administrative leave.

Alan Baker, 59, was arrested on Sept. 1 and was charged with aggravated battery of a child. Bryan Robbins, the Cumberland County State’s Attorney, said Baker and a girl were “horsing around” when he tripped and fell. Robbins said Baker got up, grabbed the girl by the arm and started kicking her.

The Neoga Fire Protection District board met on Tuesday to decide what is next for Baker, but the decision of whether or not to place him on administrative leave didn’t even get to a vote. Nobody seconded the motion.

The board deliberated for nearly an hour before deciding to ultimately keep him on the team. Board members said they didn’t want to make a decision on that before his court hearing, adding that Baker is a valuable member of the community and has been for 30 years.

The Fire Chief said before the meeting that if what happened is true, Baker used bad judgment and he wants to see how it plays out in the court system. A court hearing is scheduled for Baker next month.