DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Nelson Park Boat Ramps on Lake Decatur will be closed for three days next month as the city celebrates a lake millstone.

City officials said that Centennial Lake Fest, a celebration of the lake’s 100th anniversary, will be taking place from July 7 to July 8. Because of the event’s activities happening nearby and in the boat trailer parking lot, city officials said, the Nelson Park Boat Ramps will have to close.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on July 7 and end at 5 a.m. on July 10.

Centennial Lake Fest will be a one-time special event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur. City officials said events will include art vendors, a lighted boat parade, sailboat regattas, live music, a fishing competition and more.

The event is sponsored by The City of Decatur, Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Decatur Park District and the Staley Family Foundation. More information about the event can be found on social media and online.

The city said the boat ramps’ closure is for the safety of festival attendees, and they apologize for the inconvenience. They said the other boat ramps around the lake will remain open.