Neil Street lane closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, Visu-Sewer Construction, Inc. will be closing short sections of southbound traffic on North Neil Street.

Officials said southbound traffic will merge into a single lane through a short construction work zone from Columbia Street to Park Avenue. The single-lane closure will be for a short length and time duration.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning December 6 through December 10.