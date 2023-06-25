CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of Neil Street will be closed beginning Monday, June 26.

The closure, between Church Street and Park Avenue, is so crews can complete a water line installation at the 200 block of N. Neil Street. City officials said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.

The road will reopen on Monday, July 3, weather permitting.