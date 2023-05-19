CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of Neil Street will be closed beginning on Monday, May 22.

The closure, between Edgebrook Drive and Bradley Avenue, is so crews can complete pavement patching work. City officials said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed on Friday, May 26.