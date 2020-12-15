Neighbors want neglected home torn down

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Homeowners are frustrated with a house that’s been neglected. It sits on a county road east of Flatville Road. Neighbors say it caught on fire in July 2018.

Since then, it hasn’t been touched. They feel it’s dragging the whole area down and needs to be torn down.

“A lot of times when a house would come for sale out here, it would move pretty quick, pretty quick turnover. A couple houses on the backroad, directly behind this one, were for sale for a while, and they ended up just renting it because they couldn’t move it,” explained neighbor Doc Ribbe.

We reached out to John Hall with Champaign County’s Planning and Zoning Department. He said they are waiting for the property’s caretaker to work things out with their insurance company in court. His office already deemed the home a dangerous property.

We asked if they’ll step in at any point if the court case takes too long. Hall said that would fall in the hands of the state’s attorney’s office. It was referred to their office in February. We reached out to the state’s attorney’s office but haven’t heard back.