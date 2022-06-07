DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Danville has been working to get rid of blighted homes for years. But people on Westview Ave. in Danville said an abandoned home in their community hasn’t been touched.

They said it’s an eye sore, but they also said it’s getting dangerous.

The house has been sitting empty since the owner unexpectedly passed away. That was four years ago.

Now, the house has fallen into disrepair, the lawn has taken over, and neighbors tell us people keep breaking in and stealing things inside. They’re worried for their own properties and they want answers.

“On behalf of my grandmother and the residents of this block and the community, I just want an answer. I want someone to reach out to me and give me a definitive answer or tell me the steps they’re taking to fix this process,” Jacob Lane, whose grandmother lives next door, said.

He said he’s been calling Danville police and city leaders for years. A lot of the time he said he doesn’t get an answer, but one alderman in the ward did answer.

Ethan Burt in Ward 6 answered his email in May. It said,

“This is an extremely frustrating issue. One that we are discussing at nearly every city council. The city doesn’t have the legal right to essentially trespass on private property to make changes. Even if the property is especially heinous looking. The mayor is aggressively seeking ways to acquire these properties, through purchase, usually, in order to demolish them. This is an ongoing issue for us.” Ethan Burt

WCIA contacted several leaders in the city, but never heard back.

There is a portal for you to report homes like this in Danville. You can find it here.