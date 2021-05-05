Neighbors upset over plans for drug treatment center

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the Rolling Acres subdivision near Curtis and S. Duncan are upset after learning a drug treatment center could open at a house.

The home, on Rolling Acres Drive, is being rented out to Navis Health LLC. The company acquired the property roughly six months ago and expects to get a state license for the facility this week.

12:54:40 “We want to help people but you gotta let us know what’s going on.”

Joseph Kriegel lives down the street. He says he was shocked and upset when he heard about the plans from another neighbor a couple days ago.

“We just want to keep everything the same thing,” he says. “We have a lot of children riding their bicycles, walking, and it’s tough. It’s really a hard thing to swallow because the property values – it’s not going to help the property values when you bring a detox center in.”

Under normal circumstances, a group of five unrelated people wouldn’t be able to rent and live together on single family lots. But in this case, it’s legal, thanks to the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988.

“This goes back to the Fair Housing Amendment Act of 1988, which made it illegal to discriminate in housing against those with disabilities and addiction and alcoholism are considered disabilities just like a physical disability,” Champaign County Planning and Zoning Director John Hall says. “Just like any housing in our jurisdiction, up to five unrelated individuals can occupy the house, but because this is a recovery home, we also allow two management personnel.”

Hall says once the county gets a copy of the state license for the facility, it will be good to go.

According to Navis Health’s website, the facility would provide a 24-hour therapeutically planned living and rehabilitative intervention environment for the treatment of people with drug, alcohol and other substance addictions.

WCIA 3 reached out to Navis Health. The company has not responded.