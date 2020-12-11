Neighbors tired of eyesore house, hoping for demolition

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Danville are fed up with a house that has been neglected for years. They said it is dragging the whole neighborhood down with it.

The house is already on the list to eventually be demolished. Although, it could be around five years before that happens. People living around it said it needs to happen now.

“It just gets worse and worse,” said Brenda Gee. She has lived in her Danville Martin Street home for 30 years and like many of her neighbors, she has just about had it with this. “Nobody really wants that sitting next door to them.”

The house sits empty, aside from occasional visitors.

“I caught some guy over here ripping the siding off, and I opened the door. I said, ‘What are you doing'” said Jennifer Gray.

“For one, the look is appalling. It kind of says a lot by itself. And then there’s people in and out all the time.” Gray lives behind it.

“There’s a preschool. So they have to walk by here every day and they have to see this,” said Gee. “My property value, you know. It brings it down…They need to tear it down.”

If only the solution was that simple.

“It’s just a long process,” said Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft. Craft said the house is on a list to eventually be demolished. Problem is, it is accompanied by more than 160 others.

“We’ve done everything allowable in our powers to do as many as we can and as fast as we can,” said Craft. It could take 3-5 years to get to them.

“Please be patient. We know that you’re frustrated, but you gotta take into consideration, we really didn’t start dealing with this type of magnitude of demolition houses until 2013.”

It also costs the City quite a bit to do these demolitions. Each house is an average of about $10,500. They pay for that through a mixture of tax dollars and grants.

City leaders remind people that they did not let the properties get this way. The City only buys properties from owners who neglect them. Only then can the demolition process move forward.