Neighbors terrified after hateful messages are delivered to their front yards

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’ve seen this before. But not at this caliber.

On the morning of January 18th, neighbors in Champaign and Urbana woke up to find plastic bags thrown into their yards, weighed down by a rock, with a piece of paper that had “No White Guilt” written on it. The flyer also had links to websites the suspects called “anti-whiteism.”

Now it’s happening in LeRoy and Mahomet. But worse.

Neighbors found plastic bags like this one:

Each plastic bag contained a few small rocks and a piece of paper. The paper was covered top to bottom and front to back with racist, sexist conspiracy theories. One line even went so far as to suggest that actual demons from Hell, which they called “Satan’s Army,” had come to Earth to create a “man-made pandemic.” Some neighbors believe the message may have been some sort of “cult recruitment.”

LeRoy police posted a photo of a white van on Facebook. They said they believe this is the car the culprits were driving when the bags were distributed. Some people say they saw the van pull into their driveway, watched the passenger throw something out of the car, then speed away down the street. Several neighbors have given police home-surveillance video of the van driving around the area.

Now people say they’re on edge. Alex Underwood runs an at-home daycare and said she’s afraid to be at home alone with the kids, knowing that those people are out there. She said the neighborhood she lives in has always been safe, but now people won’t even take their kids to the park to play. “To have somebody driving around the neighborhood tossing these bags with notes and rocks in them… its very, very scary.”

LeRoy Police say they plan to ticket the driver for littering. They will add $75 for every bag that is reported to them. As of yesterday, the total was more than $4,000.

Both the LeRoy and Mahomet Police Department are continuing to investigate and they’re asking anyone with more information to contact them.

This is still a developing story. WCIA will update you as we learn more.