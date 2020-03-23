Neighbors spread positivity while social distancing

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members have found a way to help each other search for the bright side in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 300 people have joined the Tuscola Window Hunt Facebook group, which challenges neighbors to decorate their windows and then go out on walks to find other participating homes. This weekend’s theme was rainbows, and a new theme will be announced Tuesday.

School nurse Melissa Lemay says it’s helping put a smile on her face, even though she’s missing her students.

“We have paper plates in our window, it’s a huge rainbow with a pot of gold at the end,” Lemay says. “Every time I open my blinds, it makes me happy. And when I’ve gone around and seen the other windows, I feel like it brings unity to our community and joy in a time that’s been rough.”

A preschool teacher created the page in order to offer connection and hands-on activities for kids. She has recruited other teachers to announce the new themes and to read books that go with each theme online. The first book was “The Mixed-Up Chameleon” by Eric Carle, which went along with the rainbow theme this weekend.

Neighbors have shared some of their Window Hunt photos with WCIA. If you’d like to add your photos from the challenge to the gallery, you can email Jen Lask at jlask@wcia.com.