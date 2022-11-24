Update 5:53 p.m.

Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings.

Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to the corner of Krebs Drive and Sharp Drive just before 4 p.m. Reporters on the scene saw police officers going in and out of one home and one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Champaign Police have not released any details about what prompted this response. Neighbors who got up from their Thanksgiving dinners to see what was happening don’t know much either.

Those who spoke with our reporters said the neighborhood is a quiet and friendly place, with one person saying she always said hello to the people who live in the house where emergency personnel were gathered.

Sunita Babbar said she had never seen anything like this before.

“I closed the door. I was scared,” Babbar said. “Then I opened the kitchen window and I said, ‘There are too many policemen there.’ I’m just watching them.”

Emergency personnel have since left the scene.

This is a developing story and WCIA is working to learn more details about what happened.