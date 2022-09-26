LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood.

State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead in the investigation, but have not announced any details about what they are looking into.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” said Trooper Jayme Bufford, with state police. “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time. As this case progresses and more information becomes available, I will ensure we loop you in on those details.”

One man who lives in the neighborhood said that when he left for work at 5 a.m., he saw a few cars outside with their headlights on, but he didn’t think much of it.

Another neighbor said she believes there was a dispute between two homeowners and even saw an ambulance around 3 a.m.

Many neighbors said they were shocked and that they have never seen anything like it in their time living there.

“I’m not scared but you just don’t want that coming in our community,” said Crystal Cutright. “You hear rumors and stuff, but we wanted to live here because it’s quiet and we feel like we’re out in the country and we just keep to ourselves.”

Cutright said she hopes everything will stay calm despite this happening.

We reached out to state police and are waiting to learn more about the situation.