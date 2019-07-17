Neighbors shaken, but not surprised, at double shooting

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A double shooting sent the victims to the hospital and landed one man behind bars. It happened near 1259 North and 1250 East Road.

Investigators cased the scene of the crime all Tuesday night and through Wednesday afternoon, gathering every bit of evidence from the double shooting. The victims were immediately taken to a Springfield hospital.

Several neighbors say the second victim was shot after police arrived on scene. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelcamp could not deny the report.

“Well, this is a very active investigation and we can’t give out a lot of information right now.”

Officials arrested Nathan Howell, 40, who has an extensive record in the county. His charges date back to 1993. Howell is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Sheriff Kettelcamp says that charge is just the beginning.

“We anticipate that, as the investigation is completed, there will be more charges brought.”

When the shooting took place, neighbors did not hear or see anything until police arrived on scene. Those same neighbors were shaken up but not surprised something like this happened so close to home.

“A couple months ago, or maybe even a year ago, I would’ve said that this was extremely rare, especially right across the street from us. I think we would’ve been absolutely mind blown that this happened, but lately, there has been a couple weird things happen.”

Ranging from car chases ending in town to what the sheriff has seen.

“What worries me is that we are seeing more violence with guns.”

There’s no update to the victims’ conditions. The state’s attorney is expected to release a full report Thursday when Howell appears in court.