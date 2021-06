DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–No one was hurt in a Decatur house fire.

It happened near east division and north warren streets. When crews got to the scene they say it was smoking and fire could be seen coming from the back of the house. No one was home at the time, but the damage to the house was total. The cause is under investigation.



Neighbors tell WCIA they’re relieved the house has been destroyed. They say they’ve filed complaints about the house multiple times.